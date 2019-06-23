Getty Image

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are division rivals, but the biggest beef between the two teams appears to be with a Blue Jays starting pitcher and a Red Sox broadcaster.

Marcus Stroman got the win on Sunday at Fenway Park, a 6-1 victory that capped off the weekend series between the two teams. Stroman certainly had his stuff on Sunday, striking out six over six shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk on the day.

Marcus Stroman, Painted 92mph Cutter. 🎨🖌️✂️ pic.twitter.com/IowL8SKdkd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 23, 2019

If you noticed that extra long look after the K, that was something that the Red Sox broadcast took note of later on in the game. When discussing Stroman’s tendency to stare down a dugout after such outs, NESN analyst and former pitcher Dennis Eckersley called it “tired.”