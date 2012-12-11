Marisa Miller Wants To Remind Us That She’s Still Pregnant And Naked

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from former NFL spokesperson and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Marisa Miller, because she decided to get pregnant and practically vanish into thin air. At one point I was even starting to wonder if we’d ever hear from her again, because you know how some girls get when they become moms and all they want to do is spend their days posting pictures of their kids on Facebook. Hell, Miller never even fulfilled her obligation as a famous woman with her own “Here’s me naked and pregnant because EDGY!” magazine cover.

That is, until now. Miller did the whole naked pregnant thing that Demi Moore made famous 40 or 50 years ago for the latest issue of Allure magazine, and according to her coinciding interview, she’s all preggers and proud.

How is it different posing nude when you’re pregnant? “I always felt, even before I got pregnant, that it’s better to accentuate your curves. A lot of women try to tuck their butt in or kind of slouch because they’re trying to hide. Obviously, you can’t suck it in, but it’s important to really show off the belly. For some reason, for me, from the side it looks the biggest, so that’s what I tried to do.”

That’s a good question. It’s nice to get the insight on that. But what about the “after” product? Things happen to a woman’s body after a baby pops out, and sometimes it takes a little extra effort to get things back to where they used to be.

What about stretch marks?

Yeah, I guess that’s what I was getting at.

“My sisters both had babies this year and were really religious about preventative care. I’d been on Molly Sims’s blog a lot—she was in her third trimester when I had just gotten pregnant—and she posted this recipe: shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E. I made it myself, boiling the ingredients, and I poured it into mason jars. I’ve loved the community of women who share their tips.”

How about that? Girl power, sticking together and helping each other keep it tight. I’m proud of you today, America.