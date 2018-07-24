Marshawn Lynch Explained Why His Famous Injury Cart Ride Was ‘Meant To Happen’

#College Football
Associate Editor
07.24.18

YouTube

There have been many moments in recent college football history that could be described as important. There was the 2005 Rose Bowl in which Vince Young put forth the best individual performance we’ve ever seen in a national championship game. There was Alabama’s decision to hire Nick Saban, which turned the Crimson Tide into the sport’s premier dynasty. There was the time Ndamukong Suh got robbed of a Heisman Trophy when he spent a season at Nebraska eating people, which still is lame.

But none of these moments are nearly as important as the most important college football thing of the last decade or two: Marshawn Lynch, then at the University of California, celebrating a game-winning touchdown against Washington by hopping onto the injury cart and driving that sucker like the most powerful person on earth. Here, watch it, you deserve it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLMARSHAWN LYNCH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP