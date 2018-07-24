YouTube

There have been many moments in recent college football history that could be described as important. There was the 2005 Rose Bowl in which Vince Young put forth the best individual performance we’ve ever seen in a national championship game. There was Alabama’s decision to hire Nick Saban, which turned the Crimson Tide into the sport’s premier dynasty. There was the time Ndamukong Suh got robbed of a Heisman Trophy when he spent a season at Nebraska eating people, which still is lame.

But none of these moments are nearly as important as the most important college football thing of the last decade or two: Marshawn Lynch, then at the University of California, celebrating a game-winning touchdown against Washington by hopping onto the injury cart and driving that sucker like the most powerful person on earth. Here, watch it, you deserve it.