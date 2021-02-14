A new football league kicked off its season on Saturday evening. Fan Controlled Football, a league that is exactly what it sounds like, began what will be a three-week regular season in a bubble in Georgia. The league has created some buzz due to the names involved — Richard Sherman, Quavo, and Mike Tyson are among its owners, Johnny Manziel is one of the players — and in a surprise move prior to his team’s first game, Marshawn Lynch took the field to play.

Lynch is one of the owners of Beasts alongside Tyson, professional wrestler Miro, and WNBA star Renee Montgomery. He turned some heads with his commentary during the first game — Wild Aces beat Glacier Boyz, 33-20 — which could only be described as “hilariously Marshawn.” Well, it’s also a little NSFW, but that’s neither here nor there.

put marshawn lynch in the announcer booth for every game ever pic.twitter.com/uwlLErlOqY — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 14, 2021

After the game, Uproxx Sports learned, Lynch went into the locker room and threw on his pads, suiting up for a football game for the first time since the 2019-20 NFL season in which he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

The broadcast team later announced he wouldn’t play, but with Marshawn, you never really know for sure.

Lynch has floated a potential return to the NFL, but before that, he has some business to take care of in the FCF. If you’re interested in watching, you can head on over to the league’s Twitch account.