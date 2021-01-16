Max Holloway (22-6) defeated Calvin Kattar (22-5) by unanimous decision in his return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Fight Island.

After his controversial loss to Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch for the featherweight crown in 2020, Holloway opened the new year with a performance to remember. Holloway’s characteristic slow opening was gone from the first bell, as the former champ struck with precision, speed, and power. Holloway attacked the body of Kattar and snapped jabs early. He found his range in the second round, opening up a nasty gash on Kattar’s head with elbows and a flurry of strikes, nearly finishing his opponent.

In the third, Kattar showed some fight, but it was Holloway yet again landing devastating significant strike after another. Holloway looked to finish the bout in the fourth round, but Kattar, wobbling against the fence, showed just enough to keep Herb Dean from stopping the main event. Holloway continued to change levels in the fifth and final round, attacking Kattar’s body before snapping a combination up top. Holloway even stopped in the final round to turn to the commentary team and yell, “I’m the best boxer in the UFC,” while slipping strike attempts from Kattar.

To put Holloway’s unprecedented appearance in context, he attempted more strikes (more than 700) than any fighter has in one fight in UFC history.

Holloway’s win should propel him back into the title picture, with another attempt at UFC gold following the reported Volkanovski-Brian Ortega bout reportedly slated for March. And despite having gone five rounds, he made it clear he’d stay at Fight Island if one of the four hotly-contested lightweight bouts need a last-minute replacement.