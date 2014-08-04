We Don’t Know How To Feel About McKayla Maroney’s Unconventional First Pitch

08.04.14

On one hand, I applaud McKayla Maroney for the effort Friday night. A tumbling routine prior to a first pitch isn’t easy. In fact, it looks like quite dizzying.

On the other hand, Maroney’s performance pales in comparison to her peers. Take South Korean rhythmic gymnast named Shin Soo-ji for example. The degree of difficulty here’s kind of amazing.

Or how about this girl at a Taiwanese baseball game last month.

Ok, actually I have no idea what this girl’s doing. She might just be a stripper or something. Disregard that. Back to McKayla. This wasn’t her first time throwing a first pitch (she did it with the Dodgers in ’12) so I’m going to give her a 7.8. Not terrible but as we all know, she’s capable of much better.

Obligatory, adorable McKayla Maroney is adorable.

