Meb Keflezighi’s Selfie With President Obama Probably Won’t Spur Much Debate

04.22.14 4 Comments

Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz already helped spark one of the dumbest controversies of the year, after he took a selfie with President Barack Obama during his team’s visit to the White House. Big Papi’s celebratory Tweet was soon adopted by Samsung as an unofficial ad to make the Samsung Galaxy the favorite smart phone of presidential selfies, and it even led us to briefly believe that the White House had issued an official ban on such photos. Now another champion athlete linked to Beantown has taken a selfie with Obama, but there’s a significantly smaller chance that this one is going to end up promoted on Facebook.

Meb Keflezighi tweeted a photo of himself taking a phone call from Obama today, as the leader of the free world and most powerful sports fan issued his congratulations to the man who is the first American in 31 years to win the Boston Marathon.

I wonder who the coolest person to call and congratulate Keflezighi was before today. My guess? Steve Buscemi. Sure, it sounds weird, but you don’t have any proof that he hasn’t called Keflezighi before. That guy might love running.

