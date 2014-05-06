Meet Rebecca Grant, The Woman Becoming Famous For Grabbing Her Boobs At A Clippers Game

#NBA Playoffs #Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors #NBA
Senior Writer
05.06.14 15 Comments

It’s a tale as old as time. Woman goes to a sporting event, woman sits in expensive seats with plenty of camera exposure, woman is spotted by a camera guy, the American public realizes that this woman is quite attractive, and that woman becomes a star. Well, sort of. Today, the term “star” is such a loosely-defined word since a lot of people consider Courtney Stodden a “star” and she can’t even get her own reality show. Alas, while millions of people were watching the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Golden State Warriors in an incredible Game 7 in a series buried in an avalanche of drama, a woman named Rebecca Grant has seemingly walked out of the dust and debris as the star.

A model and former personality or host or something for Fox Sports and ESPN, Grant was conveniently seated behind Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan as they called the game, and while fans acting like fools behind sports analysts are hardly new, Grant stood out above the rest. How so? Because she conveniently grabbed her breasts and then everyone on planet Earth and beyond was like, “Oh hey, what’s up?”

Naturally, Grant claims she had no clue she was on TV when she went for two scoops.

What becomes of Grant from here is up to her and our peers in the blogging community that are much more in tune with the shameless promotion of such young ladies. Admittedly, I can only try to spread the wildfire of fame so much, but as I grow older and more mature, I find myself asking for more out of these Katherine Webb types, who really aren’t as special as people think they are. Call me a hipster, but if Grant had been reading an Elmore Leonard book or drawing a portrait of Channing Tatum, I’d be more impressed.

As for where Grant currently stands on the Famous Rebecca Power Rankings that I just made up:

1) Rebecca DeMornay (circa Risky Business and maybe Feds)
2) Rebecca Gayheart (circa Noxema and Nothing to Lose, and definitely not when she killed a guy, but then maybe when she had a threeway with that beauty queen girl)
3) Rebecca Romijn (circa any time before she married Jerry O’Connell)
4) Rebecca Schull (she played Fay on Wings)
5) Rebecca Grant, I guess, because I can’t think of any other Rebeccas right now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#NBA
TAGS2014 NBA PLAYOFFSFEMALE FANSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSGOOD FANSLos Angeles ClippersNBANBA PlayoffsREBECCA GRANT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP