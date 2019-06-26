Getty Image

A video clip of United States Women’s National Team forward Megan Rapinoe has drawn the ire of Donald Trump. Rapinoe, in a video published on Twitter by Eight by Eight magazine on Tuesday, explicitly expressed her disinterest in visiting the president in the event the USWNT end up winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

While the video was from a shoot the magazine did in January, it hit the internet on Tuesday and led to plenty of discussion. Plus this is hardly a new position, Rapinoe expressed that she would not go to the White House in a Sports Illustrated story in May, nor is it one unique to her, as forward Alex Morgan said she’d also decline an invitation in Time.