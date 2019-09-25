Melvin Gordon Is Reportedly Ending His Holdout With The Chargers

The two major holdouts in the NFL entering Week 4 were Melvin Gordon III with the Chargers and Trent Williams in Washington. Williams seems determined to get out of the nation’s capital and there has been little indication he will budge off of his trade demands, but for Gordon, he’s apparently decided to end his holdout.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Gordon is returning to the team this week, and while he won’t play this Sunday against the Dolphins, he is expected to be in the fold with his teammates soon.

Sources: The holdout is ending. #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is, in fact, reporting to the team tomorrow. He won’t play this week, but he is planning to be back in the fold with his teammates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2019

The Chargers had not shown any willingness to move forward with anything beyond their initial reported offer to Gordon of $10 million per year on an extension, and it seems Gordon has given up his quest to get more money or find a team that will give it to him after a trade. Ezekiel Elliott was able to get his deal with the Cowboys done before Week 1, and last year, Le’Veon Bell sat out the whole season before cashing in with the Jets in a trade, but Gordon was apparently not willing to go to those extreme lengths this season.

It’s good news for L.A., who add Gordon back to a backfield that’s seen Austin Ekeler become a productive back in his stead. That gives them two dynamic playmakers in the backfield behind Philip Rivers, which is always a nice luxury to have. As for Gordon, well, he lost out on nearly $1 million in his holdout, per Field Yates of ESPN, and will have to hope to get a new deal this summer.