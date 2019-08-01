Melvin Gordon’s Agent Requested A Trade From The Chargers Amid Contract Dispute

08.01.19 2 hours ago

With Michael Thomas inking a record-breaking extension in New Orleans, there are only a few significant NFL holdouts remaining as we enter August — and get our first look at almost real football on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame game.

Among those still sitting out while seeking a new contract is Melvin Gordon, the star running back of the L.A. Chargers who is looking to get a deal more in line with his production. The Chargers are apparently willing to give Gordon a deal worth about $10 million annually, but Gordon seems to be looking for something more in line with what elite backs like Le’Veon Bell and Todd Gurley have gotten recently ($13-14 million per year).

As the Chargers seem adamant about not going over their figure, Gordon’s agent has decided to request a trade and make that request public, as he informed Josina Anderson of ESPN that the request had been formally made but that he had not gotten permission to seek trade packages from other teams.

