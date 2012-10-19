Hoo Boy, The Internet Hates Alex Rodriguez

Now that the Detroit Tigers have swept the New York Yankees, we can expect a ton of speculation about what the world’s most important baseball team will do in the offseason. Hell, for the first time that I can remember, people were actually speculating about the Yankees trading a player while they were still competing for the American League Championship. That’s remarkable even for “We’re the Yankees, we get whatever we want” standards. And, of course, the focus of all of the speculation will be around embattled third baseman and Grade A poon hound, Alex Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was slowly drawing the ire of Yankees fans as he was just awful at the plate throughout the entire playoffs (for the last three years, mind you) and the cherry on top was the New York Post’s story about A-Rod, who is dating Torrie Wilson, hitting on an Australian bikini model from the Yankees dugout after he had been benched and while his team was losing. Even Donald Trump bought a first class ticket on the hate train.
Of course, rational fans would realize that the Yankees being swept wasn’t just A-Rod’s fault. It was a collective effort of suck that involved multiple players performing like goth kids in gym class. Robinson Cano has to be the happiest guy on Earth right now that everyone is bitching about A-Rod while the slugging second baseman was 0-for-a billion from the plate against the Tigers.
But we don’t love Yankees fans because they’re rational. We love (in a hatey way) them because they’re insane and they fly off the handle about everything. In fact, I wouldn’t even blink if the NY Post ran a story tomorrow about how Brian Cashman wants to trade A-Rod and Cano for Mike Trout and Mark Trumbo. That’s how amazingly insane the world of the Yankees can be.
In the meantime, I was checking on the Tweeters and the Tumblrs this morning to see how the A-Rod hate was fermenting – because, you know, who wants to talk about how no one will beat the Tigers, not even my beloved Cardinals – and there was plenty in delightful meme form. I gathered most of my favorites, kicked the incredibly racist and homophobic types to the curb, and I’m sure there will be many more to come. In the meantime, Yankees fans, enjoy.
This is the only positive picture I saw while sifting through two weeks of Yankee anger.
And here’s a pretty accurate rundown of the entire playoffs from one Redditor:
Hoo Boy, The Internet Hates Alex Rodriguez
I’m just grateful I won’t have to listen to highlights of John Sterling any more this year.
AAARG, ALEX RODRIGUEZ IS THE WORST PLAYER AT PLAYING BASEBALL IN THE HISTORY OF BASEBALL PLAYERS THAT HAVE EVER PLAYED BASEBALL! AAARG!
He’s just like that sports guy who sports’d worse than all the other sports guys and lost sports forever
he totally lost all of the sports
it was sad
Are people 100% that he was asking those girls for their phone number? Maybe he was asking for hitting tips.
There is a SOLID 40% chance he will play for the Cubs next year. MAYBE.
#11 is fucking amazing btw
As a card carrying New Yorker, I can confirm that we do, in fact, date losers.
Holy balls. Seriously… New Yorkers are the worst. What a dickstack of a misplaced sense of entitlement and bitchery.
Hey!!! Not all of us! Some of us are just dickstacks of bitchery!!
I’m a Mets fan in New York. Do not lump us in. We’re sadder than emo kids.
There are exceptions, like hipsters, who are dickstack of a misplaced sense of entitlement and bitchery but don’t care about sports
I live in Boston, Red Sox fans can be up there, although I will admit there’s a minority of Yankees fans who come to the city for the sole purpose of destroying Kenmore and picking fights with Declan from Avenue A.
Even Patrick Star is upset! Shame on you, A-Rod.
Now I want that trade to happen. Like so, so badly. Especially if Cano, A-Rod, and Pujols all have resurgent years with the Angels — only to not make the playoffs because the A’s go HAM.
This is the only thing that will satisfy my lust for schadenfreude.
What is the point of trading ARod? Are they moving Jeter to third? Leaving a gaping hole in your lineup does not make your team better.
Yankee fans know, they just KNOW, the Tigers are dying for the chance to trade Cabrera to them.
Slide 12 is funny because it’s true. Probably.
If Donald Trump is turning on him, CALL ME A-ROD’S #1 FAN.
You’re A-Rod’s #1 fan.
Oh how quickly Yankee fans forget that sorry ole’ A-Rod tore the cover off the ball the last time they actually won a World Series, to the tune of 6 homers and 18 RBI in 15 games.
I must say, that is some top quality hater-ation, though. Slides 11 and 13 especially.