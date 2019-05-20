Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes Fractured His Right Ankle In An Accident On His Ranch

05.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Mets have had some horrible injury luck in recent years, particularly with regards to star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

Cespedes had heel surgery last year that ended his season and he was yet to play during the 2019 campaign as he rehabbed his way back, but indications were he was getting closer to a return. That is until this past weekend, when he suffered an injury at his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida that will create a serious setback for a potential return.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen shared the news in a press conference on Monday, alerting the media that Cespedes had suffered “ankle fractures” at his ranch and was being evaluated in New York to determine what comes next.

TOPICS#New York Mets
TAGSNEW YORK METSYOENIS CESPEDES
