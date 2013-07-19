Mexicans Are The New Indians: The Arizona Diamondbacks Have A Luchador Mascot

When you think “Arizona,” you think “appealing to the Hispanic community,” right? I mean, they haven’t done anything to make the Hispanic community mad, have they? NOTHING I CAN THINK OF OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD.

Over the last few years, Major League Baseball has gotten really into luchador mask giveaways … team-branded Mexican wrestling masks that fans can wear to pretend to be Hispanic culture super heroes or, I don’t know, anonymously assault somebody in the parking lot.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking that gag one step further: they’re introducing a full-on Diamondbacks-themed Mexican WRESTLER to go along with their masks.

The team will give away 20,000 of the new Luchador masks July 27. The Luchador speaks fluent English and Spanish and will help rev up the crowd at select D-backs games. The mask giveaway is sponsored by Circle K and Univision Arizona. In addition to the mask giveaway, the D-backs will hand out 5,000 Luchador capes to kids at the Sept. 15 game. The character is part of the baseball team’s efforts at marketing to and drawing the Hispanic market. (via Phoenix Business Journal)

All joking aside, as a guy who takes way too many pictures with pro wrestlers and sports mascots, this is relevant to my interests. Here’s a picture of the wrestler, who I hope to God is named UNIDAD GRANDE:

Don’t worry, having a fake wrestler isn’t the only way the D-Backs are showing their love to Arizona’s Hispanic community. They’ve also got a condescending ethnic hot dog!

Additional nods to the Hispanic market by the team include this year’s introduction of the Sonoran Dog, which features a hot dog wrapped in mesquite-smoked bacon that is grilled and topped with pico de gallo and other toppings.

Throw in a bobblehead in a sombrero and things are fine forever!