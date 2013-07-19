Mexicans Are The New Indians: The Arizona Diamondbacks Have A Luchador Mascot

When you think “Arizona,” you think “appealing to the Hispanic community,” right? I mean, they haven’t done anything to make the Hispanic community mad, have they? NOTHING I CAN THINK OF OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD.
Over the last few years, Major League Baseball has gotten really into luchador mask giveaways … team-branded Mexican wrestling masks that fans can wear to pretend to be Hispanic culture super heroes or, I don’t know, anonymously assault somebody in the parking lot.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking that gag one step further: they’re introducing a full-on Diamondbacks-themed Mexican WRESTLER to go along with their masks.
The team will give away 20,000 of the new Luchador masks July 27. The Luchador speaks fluent English and Spanish and will help rev up the crowd at select D-backs games. The mask giveaway is sponsored by Circle K and Univision Arizona.
In addition to the mask giveaway, the D-backs will hand out 5,000 Luchador capes to kids at the Sept. 15 game.
The character is part of the baseball team’s efforts at marketing to and drawing the Hispanic market. (via Phoenix Business Journal)
All joking aside, as a guy who takes way too many pictures with pro wrestlers and sports mascots, this is relevant to my interests. Here’s a picture of the wrestler, who I hope to God is named UNIDAD GRANDE:
Don’t worry, having a fake wrestler isn’t the only way the D-Backs are showing their love to Arizona’s Hispanic community. They’ve also got a condescending ethnic hot dog!
Additional nods to the Hispanic market by the team include this year’s introduction of the Sonoran Dog, which features a hot dog wrapped in mesquite-smoked bacon that is grilled and topped with pico de gallo and other toppings.
Throw in a bobblehead in a sombrero and things are fine forever!
I would like to know more bout this bacon wrapped hot dog.
Agreed.
Sonoran dogs originated in Mexico have actually been around longer than the Diamondbacks. Lived in Tuscon for several years and munched on a few. They are EXACTLY as tasty as they sound. Having these at the ballpark is long overdue.
How long until this guy ends up in TNA? Dont act like it wont happen when Impact is in town…
And then he’ll get cut 2 weeks later.
The headline reminds me how the Indians insist Chief Wahoo isn’t racist but have enough common sense not to have an Indian mascot, hence Philly Phanatic ripoff Slider.
I want to see him wrestle other mascots.
I think my brain would explode if he put the Philly Phanatic in the cattle mutilation.
“The Luchador speaks fluent English and Spanish ”
Oh P.R. Intern, I love you so much for including that. No one wants 10,000 angry emails with that paper background on a Friday.
Not to be outdone the Colorado Rockies have introduced the Colorado rockie oyster mascot
Hola fanáticos Diamondbacks! ¿Estás listo para algunos baseba -.
SIERRA HOTEL INDIA ECO …
Or the lights go out save for one little lantern……..”We’re here.”
Couldn’t the WWE just give them Sin Cara? After all, he HAD his own comic book.
I own a White Sox luchador mask. I cherish it. What makes it even better is that I bought it at a small Chicago street festival from the daughter of the person who makes them. It’s not some mass giveaway. It’s more or less one of a kind. /end tooting my own horn. (i’m wearing it to the game tomorrow so this is relevant to me okay!)
Are entirely sure that’s not just Erubiel Durazo clinging to every paycheck he can get from the club?
How is the hot dog condescending? God forbid a ballpark offers some local flavors, the Sonoran hot dog being something that trickled across the border long ago…methinks someone is only happy complaining…