M.I.A. Threatens To Expose The NFL For Its Hypocrisies Over The Middle Finger Lawsuit

While most people will forever remember Super Bowl XLVI as that time that the New England Patriots still couldn’t beat the New York Giants, a few people out there still might talk about it as that time that rapper M.I.A. flipped off the camera and mouthed “I don’t give a sh*t.” Actually, those people do exist and they’re lawyers, because the NFL and M.I.A. are still locked in a bitter battle over that stupid, forgettable moment.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the NFL is still suing M.I.A. (real name Mathangi Arulpragasam) for $1.5 million and a public apology because nobody defiles a wholesome family-oriented NFL broadcast. NOBODY. Except for the players, coaches and owners, according to M.I.A.’s attorney, Howard King.
“She is going to go public with an explanation of how ridiculous it was for the NFL and its fans to devote such furor to this incident, while ignoring the genocide occurring in her home country and several other countries, topics she frequently speaks to,” King says.
“Of course, the NFL’s claimed reputation for wholesomeness is hilarious,” King tells THR, “in light of the weekly felonies committed by its stars, the bounties placed by coaches on opposing players, the homophobic and racist comments uttered by its players, the complete disregard for the health of players and the premature deaths that have resulted from same, and the raping of public entities ready to sacrifice public funds to attract teams.”
King is also calling on fans (or more likely people who hate the NFL) to submit videos and other examples of “how the actions of the NFL, its stars, coaches, advertisers, broadcasters, team doctors and owners have damaged or destroyed any vestiges of any reputation for wholesomeness ever enjoyed by the NFL.” And there are plenty.
I’m pretty torn on this whole thing, because on one hand, this is old f*cking news already. On the other hand, M.I.A. knew what she was doing and she knew it was wrong, and last time I checked, flipping the bird live during the biggest sporting event of the year has never made someone say, “You know what? You’re right, I should stop being evil.” However, on one foot I’m an NFL fan, and on the other foot, I get the whole “Roger Goodell is a hilariously terrible hypocrite” routine.
So I don’t really know how to feel about this and will simply forget about it by the middle of next week. Great job, everyone.
Yes, the lawsuit is ludicrous and silly. However, I can’t get past musicians and their “statements.” Flipping the finger to the camera during the superbowl is somehow tied to her frequently speaking about the genocide in her home country? What the whaaa!?! I thought MIA spent most of her time making catchy dance/hip hop songs? Such an activist.
Seriously, she’s so edgy. Whoa, you flipped the bird? That’ll show Putin.
You just don’t get it………probably because you are right and there is nothing to get
The act caused the conversation, and if the conversation can change at least a few people’s minds, or at best enact a sea change in attitude, then she’s done what she set out to do.
@ Green
But people aren’t really taking about her cause, they’re talking about how full of her own shit she is. There are hundreds of ways she could have brought attention to her cause. She decided on a pose high schoolers use on their facebook profiles to look “edgy”, while getting paid big money to perform a mindless pop song with Madonna. That’s activism??
When GWAR eventually plays the halftime show, I imagine it will be a much more wholesome act.
Wait what is she exposing? I thought that the idea of “exposing” something was basically akin to revealing a secret? Since when it is a secret that basically everyone in the world only gives a crap about themselves?
Her argument is bs. If she wanted to change something or bring attention to what was going on, she could hold up a picture or say something about it. You flipped off the camera and say you dont give a shit like a brat. Deal with what happens next.
It’s going to take you until next week to forget about it?
To that I can say only, forget about what?
“While most people will forever remember Super Bowl XLVI as that time that the New England Patriots still couldn’t beat the New York Giants”
I suspect you’re overestimating most people’s interest in the actual Super Bowl game, rather than the periphery around it (parties, commercials, halftime show, etc.).
This. The highlight of the last super bowl party I was at was our friend declaring “this commercial really gets me,” only for the reveal at the end being that it’s a commercial for scientology. Lulz were had.
Mathangi Arulpragasam is one of the filthier acts in the rolodex of love. I believe it involves 4 or more partners, a billy goat, and at least 7 tiki torches. It’s so worth it though.
I’m rooting for cancer on this one.
If Aldon Smith plays Sunday her lawyer can add that one to her list.
Did she sign a contract saying she wouldn’t curse and/or make obscene gestures?
If so, she has no case, and the NFL’s hypocrisy is irrelevant.
She must have missed the gigantic fines the NFL hands out every other day for all the things she mentioned. They must have Sean Peyton missing the entire season for the “bounty”