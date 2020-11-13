Sports

Kim Ng Was Hired By The Miami Marlins And Became The First Female GM In Major American Sports History

by:

Longtime baseball executive Kim Ng was hired Friday by the Miami Marlins, making her the first female general manager among any of America’s four major sports leagues and the first Asian-American GM in baseball history.

The news was announced in a press release by the Marlins on Friday.

“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly,” Ng said in a statement. “When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

Women have begun to get opportunities among the highest positions in front offices across sports, while professional women’s leagues like the WNBA and NWSL have long had women in top jobs. But Ng’s combination of experience and the fact that she has worked across baseball, including in the league office for nine seasons, make her both a groundbreaking and sound hire at the same time.

The Marlins are coming off a surprisingly strong season in which they fortunately avoided any major damage after a team-wide coronavirus outbreak to make the playoffs. Recently-hired manager Don Mattingly was named National League Manager of the Year. Budding superstars Miguel Rojas and Brian Anderson present a nice starting point for Ng as she makes history in the general manager’s seat.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×