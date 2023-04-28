Micah Parsons Was ‘Sick’ Watching The Eagles Draft Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to go down as one of the big winners of the 2023 NFL Draft. While it’s rare that you can safely say this in the middle of round one, the reigning NFC champions managed to add to their already stout defense by moving up one spot to select Jalen Carter, an indomitable defensive tackle prospect out of the University of Georgia.

There are some who believe that Carter is the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft, so for the Eagles to acquire him at all is a coup. Add in that they only had to trade up one spot — they sent the No. 10 pick and a 2024 fourth-round selection to move up — and it’s a home run for Philadelphia, which now has a tailor-made replacement for Fletcher Cox when his time with the team is over.

Of course, not everyone is happy about this. Here is Micah Parsons, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys and therefore has to deal with the Eagles twice a season, getting very upset during Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft show, saying that he is sick to his stomach watching Philly add a player of Carter’s caliber.

.@MicahhParsons11 ALMOST WALKED OFF THE SET after the Eagles moved up to draft Jalen Carter 💀 “I’m just so sick to my stomach right now.” pic.twitter.com/qRHckXnCR6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

To add insult to injury, Bleacher Report had Eagles receiver A.J. Brown call in and tell Parsons that he should “just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point.” Our hunch is that the Dallas Cowboys are not going to trade Micah Parsons (who is, it must be noted, a Pennsylvania native) to the Philadelphia Eagles, but if that changes, we’ll let you know.