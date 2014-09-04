Michelle Jenneke Did Her Bouncy, Pre-Race Routine Again And It Was Spectacular

09.04.14

Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson visited Sydney, Australia to challenge “track legend” Michelle Jenneke to a race with a Nissan GTR. Naturally, before the race began, Michelle Jenneke did her thing and you’re not reading this anymore, are you? You skipped right down to the GIF, didn’t you? Why do I bother writing words.

Looks like she added a new wrinkle. Or, I don’t know, maybe I just wanted to make another GIF.

Here’s the video for those of you still reading. SPOILER: She loses the race. Because you know, cars are faster than humans.

