Michigan State thought it had its first Power 5 win of the season after taking an 18-point lead at Rutgers into the fourth quarter. Instead, Sparty capped off a series of special teams disasters by mishandling a Rutgers kickoff and turning it over, leading directly to Rutgers’ go-ahead touchdown four minutes later.

The Scarlet Knights had looked bad most of the game, turning it over three times in the first half and struggling to move the ball on offense, to put it mildly. Rutgers managed just 31 rushing yards on 13 attempts. To make it worse, rain began to pour down just before the third quarter began.

Michigan State hasn’t beaten anyone since September 9. But Sparty was in full control against Rutgers for the first three quarters, taking a 24-6 lead over the Scarlet Knights with 3:41 to go in the third quarter. New starter Katin Houser completed 17 of his first 26 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

That lead held entering the fourth, but Michigan State was preparing to punt on the first play from its own 22-yard line. Then punter Michael O’Shaughnessy fumbled the snap, and Rutgers’ Aaron Young recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

OH NO MICHIGAN STATE HAS TROUBLE WITH THE SNAP!! RUTGERSSSSSSSS TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/q6J1aS4VgL — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 14, 2023

That cut Michigan State’s lead to 24-13 with plenty of time. Michigan State proceeded to go three and out while Rutgers mounted a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Rutgers got the ensuing 2-point conversion and suddenly, Sparty’s lead was just three with 8:30 to go and all of the mojo was with Rutgers.

Michigan State still had the lead and a chance to settle down. But Tyrell Henry didn’t decide to attempt to field the kickoff until it was too late, and he ran straight into Rutgers’ Thomas Amankwaa, who was able to secure the ball instead.

Rutgers tailback Kyle Monangai ran it in from 21 yards out on the next play to give the Scarlet Knights the lead for good, 27-24.