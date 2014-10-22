Michigan’s Beloved Block ‘M’ Was Painted Green By Michigan State Fans Last Night

It’s rivalry week in the state of Michigan as the Wolverines take on the Spartans in East Lansing this weekend. But football is secondary right now because someone, presumably a Spartan, painted the block ‘M’ on UM’s campus green.
Sh*t just got real everyone.
This happens every year between the two schools. During game week, Michigan State students protect the Sparty statue in the middle of campus. Conversely, Michigan students are “supposed” to be protect the block ‘M.’ But much like their offensive line this season, they failed miserably.
Happy to live in Syracuse, where football is so terrible nothing is worth doing.
Is that piss or puke there on the M? Neither would surprise me.
feces?
Sweet! I got a new screensaver for my phone now!
I wrote it for you Burnsy. #SpartansWill
Thanks! Keep the hype train coming…
Good news Michigan virgin bros: Virgins don’t go to State schools. Wrap on!
MSU fan here but vandalism like this is dumb. And despite despising most things UofM, this M emblem has been like a North Star to me on many a drunken night.