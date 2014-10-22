Michigan’s Beloved Block ‘M’ Was Painted Green By Michigan State Fans Last Night

It’s rivalry week in the state of Michigan as the Wolverines take on the Spartans in East Lansing this weekend. But football is secondary right now because someone, presumably a Spartan, painted the block ‘M’ on UM’s campus green.

Sh*t just got real everyone.

The block ‘M’ on Michigan’s campus has been painted green. pic.twitter.com/lGFvnXeVbv — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 22, 2014

This happens every year between the two schools. During game week, Michigan State students protect the Sparty statue in the middle of campus. Conversely, Michigan students are “supposed” to be protect the block ‘M.’ But much like their offensive line this season, they failed miserably.