It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means folks across the world are going to forget about their diets for one evening and consume food that is fried or covered in sauce or, if they are eating chicken wings, both. One such person appears to be Mike Greenberg, ESPN‘s longtime Swiss Army knife of a personality who has seemingly hosted everything during his tenure with the Worldwide Leader.

Greeny posted a picture to his Twitter account of himself having a pregame meal and wait a second is that a goddamn knife and fork.

This is not the first time that Greenberg’s eating habits — i.e. using a knife and fork — have been in the spotlight, but with today being Super Bowl Sunday, he decided to get a post off and remind everyone that this is his go-to method for eating stuff. Seriously, he went into this in 2020 and it’s a lot.

“I eat everything with a knife and fork,” Greenberg said. “Literally everything. You name it, I eat it with a knife and fork. The answer is yes — right now, wherever you are, if you’re scraming out options at me, the answer is yes. I eat pizza with a knife and fork, I eat wings with a knife and fork, I eat sandwiches with a knife and fork, I eat everything — hamburgers, with a knife and fork — for exactly that reason. I don’t like to get things on the fingers. I’m not as worried about it getting in my eyes, I don’t like when your fingers smell after you eat something, you get mustard on them, or ketchup, or whatever it might be. Literally anything. I don’t like the feeling of it, I also don’t like my disgusticting (?) hands touching the food that I’m then eating at any time — I was germaphobic, I didn’t need a pandemic to be a germaphobe.”

He goes on to say he eats cookies with a knife and fork. Mike, my man, I say this to you as someone who ran into you at the old NBA Store in New York City on multiple occasions in the mid-00s: It is fine if you get food on your fingers.