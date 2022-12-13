Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Has Died At 61

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died late Monday night at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a heart attack at his home on Sunday.

The school released an official announcement of his passing on Tuesday morning, including a statement from the Leach family thanking the football world for their support over the past two days.

In a statement, the Leach family said: “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

It is a major loss for the college football world, as Leach was one of the biggest offensive influences in football having developed the Air Raid offense with Hal Mumme in 1989, eventually bringing that offense to the forefront in the late 90s as the offensive coordinator at Kentucky and then Oklahoma. Leach spent 10 seasons at Texas Tech, eight at Washington State, and the last three at Mississippi State, compiling a 158-107 career record as a head coach, including 19 bowl appearances.

Many of Leach’s former assistants are now head coaches, including Lincoln Riley, Kliff Kingsbury, Dana Holgorsen, Sonny Dykes, and Dave Aranda, and after news of his death was made official, many coaches and players around college football offered remembrances of the coach that was such an influence on the sport.

Coach-

You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on- Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others. All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family- Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022

Statement from Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the passing of Mike Leach, who was the head coach at Texas Tech during Kingsbury’s record-setting career as a QB there: pic.twitter.com/yleLkRHIOK — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 13, 2022

Today is a sad day in the world of college football. Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏💙🙏 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 13, 2022

RIP. You will be missed, Pirate 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/rja53aYG3s — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 13, 2022

I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj — Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022