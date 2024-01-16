The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season come to an end on Monday afternoon. Despite getting within one score of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter of their Wild Card matchup in Orchard Park, the Steelers were just unable to get over the hump, as the Bills were able to pick up a 31-17 win to earn a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

As for Pittsburgh, the team will now enter the offseason on the heels of a 10-7 campaign where they just managed to sneak into the postseason. There are still big questions that need to be answered, though, like how the team will break its ongoing playoff losing streak and whether or not Mike Tomlin will stick around long-term. Tomlin has only one year left on his contract after this season, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he wasn’t in much of a mood to discuss the future.

“Mike, you have a year left on your contract…” Mike Tomlin: 💨 ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ouAncRXTzy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

One very good way to get across that you do not want to answer something is, certainly, to just get up and leave while the question is being asked. Regardless, with Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots, Tomlin is now the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach, as he’s been at the helm of the Steelers since 2007. He’s never had a losing season, but Pittsburgh has not won a playoff game since making the AFC Championship Game in 2016.