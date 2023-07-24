The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Minnesota Vikings

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the oddest teams in the NFL in 2022, going 13-4 despite having a negative point differential, as they kept pulling out close wins (and occasionally got blown out of the water) before losing to the Giants in the Wild Card at home. This year, they’ll look to do it all again with a roster that’s very similar, hoping to have similar regular season success but a different playoff outcome. Kirk Cousins (84 OVR) returns at QB and will lean heavily on Justin Jefferson (99 OVR) as his favorite pass-catcher. TJ Hockenson (90 OVR) will also be back for his first full year in Minnesota, while Alexander Mattison (76 OVR) takes over as the starter at running back after Dalvin Cook’s departure. On defense, they have an elite pass rusher in Danielle Hunter (87 OVR) and one of the best safeties in Harrison Smith (90 OVR), but there aren’t a ton of household names around them. That defense was flammable at times a year ago, and they’ll need to tighten up if Minnesota is going to avoid a similar playoff fate as last season.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Vikings, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Kirk Cousins: 84

Nick Mullens: 58

Jaren Hall: 57

RB

Alexander Mattison: 76

Kene Nwangwu: 69

DeWayne McBride: 67

Ty Chandler: 66

FB

C.J. Ham: 75

WR

Justin Jefferson: 99

K.J. Osborn: 77

Jordan Addison: 76

Jalen Reagor: 71

Brandon Powell: 70

Jalen Nailor: 69

Trishton Jackson: 64

Blake Proehl: 63

TE

T.J. Hockenson: 90

Josh Oliver: 72

Johnny Mundt: 66

Nick Muse: 63

Ben Sims: 62

Andrew DePaola: 49

LT

Christian Darrisaw: 85

Vederian Lowe: 62

RT

Brian O’Neill: 86

Blake Brandel: 64

LG

Ezra Cleveland: 74

Chris Reed: 66

Alan Ali: 60

RG

Ed Ingram: 70

Olisaemeka Udoh: 68

C

Garrett Bradbury: 76

Austin Schlottmann: 59

DT

Khyiris Tonga: 71

Sheldon Day: 67

Jaquelin Roy: 65

LE

Dean Lowry: 74

Ross Blacklock: 67

Esezi Otomewo: 64

T.J. Smith Jr.: 61

RE

Harrison Phillips: 79

Jonathan Bullard: 69

James Lynch: 66

LOLB

Danielle Hunter: 87

Patrick Jones II: 69

Luiji Vilain: 59

Benton Whitley: 59

MLB

Jordan Hicks: 77

Brian Asamoah II: 71

Troy Dye: 67

Troy Reeder: 67

Ivan Pace Jr.: 62

William Kwenkeu: 55

ROLB

Marcus Davenport: 76

D.J. Wonnum: 72

Curtis Weaver: 64

Andre Carter II: 63

CB

Byron Murphy Jr.: 82

Andrew Booth Jr.: 72

Joejuan Williams: 72

Mekhi Blackmon: 71

Akayleb Evans: 68

John Reid: 66

Tay Gowan: 65

Kalon Barnes: 64

SS

Harrison Smith: 90

Josh Metellus: 71

Theo Jackson: 65

FS

Lewis Cine: 75

Camryn Bynum: 74

Jay Ward: 69

K

Greg Joseph: 72

Jack Podlesny: 66

P

Ryan Wright: 74