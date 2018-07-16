New Era

The MLB All-Star Game is the only one that “counts” in the sense that it impacts the real baseball season in a significant way. While home field advantage in the World Series is interesting, the mid-summer showcase also provides baseball an opportunity to switch up its style for a bit.

In recent years, special uniforms have given way to Home Run Derby (or “training”) hats and special headgear for the All-Star Game itself. This year’s game is in Washington with the Nationals hosting, so get ready for a lot of stars and a red, white and blue theme in general.

Here’s the thing about the Home Run Derby hats: A lot of them look pretty similar, but some are certainly better than others. So let’s take a look at some of the highlights and talk about what makes them good or bad.

Los Angeles Dodgers

New Era

This is a strong look, and good on them for using gray and not blue as the color on the side panels. L.A. has always had a great color scheme, and they didn’t mess around at all here. The logo looks good on the white front, which as you’ll see isn’t always the case with these hats.