The MLB All-Star Game is the only one that “counts” in the sense that it impacts the real baseball season in a significant way. While home field advantage in the World Series is interesting, the mid-summer showcase also provides baseball an opportunity to switch up its style for a bit.
In recent years, special uniforms have given way to Home Run Derby (or “training”) hats and special headgear for the All-Star Game itself. This year’s game is in Washington with the Nationals hosting, so get ready for a lot of stars and a red, white and blue theme in general.
Here’s the thing about the Home Run Derby hats: A lot of them look pretty similar, but some are certainly better than others. So let’s take a look at some of the highlights and talk about what makes them good or bad.
Los Angeles Dodgers
This is a strong look, and good on them for using gray and not blue as the color on the side panels. L.A. has always had a great color scheme, and they didn’t mess around at all here. The logo looks good on the white front, which as you’ll see isn’t always the case with these hats.
Join The Discussion: Log In With