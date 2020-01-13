The Houston Astros were a few games away from a second World Series win despite one significant controversy that later saw an assistant general manager fired for inappropriate comments, but a second scandal has resulted in a huge punishment from Major League Baseball this offseason.

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported on Monday that Major League Baseball handed down an historic penalty to the Astros for a sign-stealing scandal that cropped up during the MLB postseason last fall. According to the report, the team was fined $5 million, will lost draft picks and the general manager will be suspended for a year.

The penalties, according to sources with knowledge of Manfred’s decision, include: • A one-year suspension for general manager Jeff Luhnow. • A one-year suspension for manager A.J. Hinch. • The forfeitures of first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and ’21. • A fine of $5 million, the maximum allowed under MLB’s constitution. • The placement of former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman on baseball’s ineligible list.

According to another report, another severe penalty is coming for now-Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as the Red Sox were also embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy earlier in 2019.

No players were disciplined by Major League Baseball in the Astros' investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of it, he was a player at the time and thus was not suspended. Discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming. It is going to be harsh, per sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

The scheme, laid out by MLB's investigators, that names Alex Cora: pic.twitter.com/ymBK81FW7x — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

MLB’s findings became official soon after, with a warning from Major League Baseball that things could get even worse for those involved if it were to happen again.