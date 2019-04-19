Getty Image

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will receive a one-game suspension following a game against the Kansas City Royals earlier this week. Anderson hit a home run, then responded by tossing his bat and appearing to yell towards his bench.

TIM ANDERSON IS RIDICULOUS! Stream the game on the #MyTeams app: https://t.co/mtydSaz4cl pic.twitter.com/IKyX0t3lML — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 17, 2019

The king of swag 😤 pic.twitter.com/aVTvGMi7zg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 17, 2019

The pitcher who gave up the dinger, Brad Keller, did not appreciate this. So the next time Anderson came to the plate, Keller put the first pitch in his hip. Anderson wasn’t happy and jawed a little, but didn’t charge the mound or anything. Still, the benches and bullpens cleared, and despite a little confrontation occurring between coaches, Anderson didn’t do much.