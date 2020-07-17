Major League Soccer has made it a point to expand in recent years. Expansion teams have popped up frequently, with eight new clubs joining the league since 2015 alone and two expansion sides — Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC — entering MLS for the 2020 campaign. There are plans to grow even more in the not-too-distant future, but some of those plans have hit a little bump in the road, meaning three of the four clubs set to join the league have to delay their arrivals.

The league put out a statement on Friday afternoon regarding its upcoming expansion sides. Austin FC, which has planned on entering the league in 2021, will stay on that timeline, while things have been pushed back for clubs in Charlotte, Sacramento, and St. Louis.

Charlotte, which was supposed to join Austin as an expansion side next year, will now join MLS in 2022. That year was supposed to see the debuts of clubs in Sacramento and St. Louis, but they, too, will be pushed back a year and will take to the pitch in 2023.

“We have always taken a thoughtful and strategic approach to our expansion planning and have delivered successful launches for every new club,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in the statement. “It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve. With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

The statement cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the decision to push things back for Charlotte, Sacramento, and St. Louis. Once all four expansion sides enter MLS, the league will have 30 teams.