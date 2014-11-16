MMA Fighter Leslie Smith Nearly Lost Her Ear At UFC 180 And Here Are The Gruesome Results

This Saturday, there was a TON of MMA action. The marquee event, of course, was UFC 180. During UFC 180, Jessica “Evil” Eye faced off against Leslie “The Peace Maker” Smith in a women’s bantamweight contest. In a moment deserving of Most Blood Splatteriest , Eye popped Smith’s cauliflower ear and things turned gruesome

Oh god, that’s terrifying! For the benefit of those with sensitive stomachs and dispositions, the following images will be hidden on the next page. Take caution, things get even grosser (Somehow)