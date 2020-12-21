ESPN’s Monday Night Football deal with the NFL doesn’t give them the opportunity to flex games as NBC’s Sunday Night Football does, and as such when the powers that be release the schedule, there are going to be some duds — particularly because they try to get most teams at least one spot on the primetime showcase.

As such, when you get to the end of the year you aren’t always treated to important games for both teams like last week when the Browns and Ravens played in a thriller (with a little poop controversy to help spice things up further). This week is a great example of that as the Steelers look to hang around with a shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC Playoffs against a Bengals team that will be starting Ryan Finley, their third starter this season due to the season-ending knee injury suffered by top overall pick Joe Burrow a few weeks ago.

There isn’t much drama about who will win this game, at least barring something truly unbelievable, and as such ESPN has decided to dip into it’s Disney bag of tricks to boost a little interest. Enter, the Muppets.

‘Tis the season for festive football! Don’t miss a special appearance by The Muppets on Monday Night Football during tonight’s Steelers vs. Bengals game on ESPN starting at 8pm EST! pic.twitter.com/ajSS9vuSxf — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) December 21, 2020

Yes, the Muppets will be popping into Monday’s broadcast here and there, although Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will be on the call for the game as usual, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Animal, and many more will be dropping in at various points to add some extra entertainment, via ESPN.

Starting at the top of the telecast (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will make their debut in the broadcast booth while Fozzie Bear reports from the field, Statler and Waldorf join from the stands, and Animal comes in with the drums. Then, right before kickoff, the Muppets will return for a Carol of the Bells music video.

You can be assured that this will lead to some frustration from the football viewing public, but, look, it’s Steelers-Bengals and the Muppets rule. Honestly, I’d take a booth that’s just Kermit calling the action while Statler and Waldorf drop snarky remarks once this game gets out of hand in the second half. That’s not going to be the case, but considering the general lack of stakes in this one, the more Muppet action we get the merrier.