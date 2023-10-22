Myles Garrett Jumped Right Over Everyone And Blocked A Field Goal

The list of NFL players who are more terrifying than Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is extremely short. Over the course of his career, Garrett has shown the incredible ability to impose his will on a game — whether he’s blowing up a run or sacking a quarterback who thought he had way more time to get the ball down the field on a crucial third down, Garrett has a knack for making a big play when the occasion calls for one.

During Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Indianapolis Colts, Garrett showed that he’s able to make game-changing plays on more than just the defensive side of the ball. Colts kicker Matt Gay lined up for a 60 yard field goal, which would normally be difficult enough even if Myles Garrett wasn’t out there trying to ruin your afternoon.

Unfortunately for Indianapolis’ special teams unit, Garrett was, indeed, out there trying to ruin their afternoon. Showing off the freakish athleticism that has turned him into an All-Pro, Garrett jumped over the line of scrimmage shockingly easily and swatted the kick away like he was Evan Mobley trying to send a layup into the third row.

HE HOPPED RIGHT OVER HIM 🤯#CLEvsIND on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Bz3YZgkdiH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2023

Might be a bit of a hot take here but Myles Garrett is extremely good at football.