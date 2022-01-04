najee harris
Getty Image
Sports

Najee Harris’ Late Breakaway TD Swung A Ton Of Fantasy Football Championships, And Fantasy Players Are In Awe

by: Twitter

For most of the fourth quarter on Monday evening, it seemed fairly obvious that the Pittsburgh Steelers would hold off the Cleveland Browns to secure the team’s eighth win of the season. The Week 17 tilt — which was viewed as Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game — never ventured into full-on blowout territory down the stretch, but Cleveland’s offense wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders and, other than Steelers fans or gamblers, there wasn’t much interest in the closing seconds of the game… outside of fantasy football.

With most championships decided in Week 17 this year, plenty of folks were keeping an eye on the action until the bitter end, and a wild play transpired with less than a minute to go that was decisive for some. On third down, Steelers running back Najee Harris broke through the line to secure a game-clinching first down.

Rather than fall down, however, Harris kept the legs churning and reached the end zone, giving the Steelers a double-digit win and swinging fantasy matchups in the process.

On one side, many fantasy players lamented the touchdown (and yardage) that cost them a title, bragging rights and funding.

Then, there were those celebrating a very fortunate swing in their favor.

https://twitter.com/bianca_marie_g/status/1478224255246602242

Of course, this won’t be the last time that fantasy titles swing on something like this. Still, it can be brutal or joyous depending on which side you were on and, if you had the Browns teased up to +9, the feeling of angst may have crossed over from fantasy to handicapping.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×