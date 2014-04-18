Nancy Grace Just Lost Her WWE Privileges

Hey, remember when The Ultimate Warrior died and Nancy Grace brought on Diamond Dallas Page to openly suggest Warrior died from steroids, brought in totally unrelated doctor who said things like “anabolic steroids are probably used by 1% of Americans,” then put together a list of wrestlers who died young to suggest Owen Hart died from drugs? Yeah, turns out WWE wasn’t thrilled about that.
According to various news outlets, WWE is strongly suggesting that anybody who participates in future Nancy Grace #WarriorToiletBaby scenarios will have to find another job. Via TMZ, who now serve as WWE’s interoffice memos:
Now, we’re told WWE is circling the wagons to ostracize Grace — and though they haven’t sent any official memos, we’re told there’s a strong word going around the grapevine that anyone connected to the brand should STAY AWAY from Nancy if they wanna keep a working relationship.
… and that’s the bottom line.
I see what you did there.
I guess now the criteria for pro wrestlers appearing on Nancy Grace to drag everybody through mostly-imaginary mud is “I AM 100% POSITIVE I WILL NEVER WORK FOR WWE AGAIN, SO GIVE ME MONEY.” Chyna, I’m looking in your direction. Marc Mero, I’d look in your direction but you’re already sitting at Nancy’s table.
You stay gone, and you be gone. Deal?
/Pulp Fiction’d
It’s “You stay gone OR you be gone”, which is rather a different connotation. Like, “if you don’t stay out of LA then we’ll kill you”.
I look forward to seeing Nailz on that panel.
Thank you for the hearty chuckle this comment gave me. But it’s only funny if he wears the orange jumpsuit, right?
*Eva Marie gets a phone call*
Nancy Grace using a man’s voice: “Eva, this is Vince McMackles. You wanna be on CNN and tell everyone bad things about the WWQ?”
Eva Marie: “Ummmmmmmmmmmmmm, yes.”
Nancy Grace: “Okay, see you tonight, idiot.”
+1
I seem to recall you being in love with Eva Marie in your first Total Divas review??
Don’t get me wrong, I fall in and out of love with chicks all the time, but it usually only occurs right before and then right after I have sex with them.
Based on looks alone, yes, she was everything I needed in my life. Then she spoke.
Right now she’s calling Macho Man and Chris Benoit to ask them to appear on the show and wondering why the phone keeps ringing.
Talking about wrestling is super cool. For 14 year olds.
Troll Hard 2: The Troll Hardering.
In theatres now.
Starring some fucking douche named TheDongerNeeds Food.
My little bro just text me yesterday, “hey you hear Ultimate Warrior died? Sorry bro.”.
A little late no? Then I realized he must be a hardcore Nancy Grace fan and she broke the news. Now my bro prolly thinks Warrior did roids that bitch!
What a pointless memo.
I’ve been waiting 7 years, since this interview, for WWE to create a character based off that set of teeth accompanied by a human body named Susan Moss. If I can get one that is essentially Nancy Grace, though, I will consider that a very acceptable compromise.
Wrestler are now officially quicker on the uptake than the GOP.
All the other wrestlers too, not just that one.
The lady that comes in at 5:20 is trying her very best to do a Nancy Grace impression and get a TV Deal