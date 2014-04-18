Nancy Grace Just Lost Her WWE Privileges

Hey, remember when The Ultimate Warrior died and Nancy Grace brought on Diamond Dallas Page to openly suggest Warrior died from steroids, brought in totally unrelated doctor who said things like “anabolic steroids are probably used by 1% of Americans,” then put together a list of wrestlers who died young to suggest Owen Hart died from drugs? Yeah, turns out WWE wasn’t thrilled about that.

According to various news outlets, WWE is strongly suggesting that anybody who participates in future Nancy Grace #WarriorToiletBaby scenarios will have to find another job. Via TMZ, who now serve as WWE’s interoffice memos:

Now, we’re told WWE is circling the wagons to ostracize Grace — and though they haven’t sent any official memos, we’re told there’s a strong word going around the grapevine that anyone connected to the brand should STAY AWAY from Nancy if they wanna keep a working relationship. … and that’s the bottom line.

I see what you did there.

I guess now the criteria for pro wrestlers appearing on Nancy Grace to drag everybody through mostly-imaginary mud is “I AM 100% POSITIVE I WILL NEVER WORK FOR WWE AGAIN, SO GIVE ME MONEY.” Chyna, I’m looking in your direction. Marc Mero, I’d look in your direction but you’re already sitting at Nancy’s table.