One of the biggest football games of the year will get bumped for the biggest politics speech in some time. Top-ranked Clemson will travel to South Bend, Ind. to take on N0. 4 Notre Dame in a battle of two undefeated sides. Beyond that, there’s a whole lot of intrigue over who will line up under center for the Tigers, because Clemson is forced to turn to back D.J. Uiagalelei as starting signal caller Trevor Lawrence recovers from COVID-19.

The game is scheduled to kick at 7:55 p.m. EST on NBC, but there’s one issue. Former Vice President Joe Biden was named President-Elect of the United States of America on Saturday morning, and he’s scheduled to give a victory speech from his outpost in Delaware at 8 p.m.

So for those of you who will want to watch the Tigers and the Fighting Irish, here’s what’s happening: NBC plans on sticking with the game right up until Biden steps up to the podium to address the nation. At that point, the college football showdown is getting kicked to USA Network, where it will remain until Biden finishes up his speech. However long that takes and whether Vice President-Elect Kamal Harris will also speak is is unclear, but once things are done in Delaware, the game is moving back to NBC.

Biden earned the distinction of President-Elect on Saturday when multiple media outlets called a pair of outstanding states, Pennsylvania and Nevada, in his favor, thereby pushing him past 270 votes in the Electoral College.