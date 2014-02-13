NBC Showed A Swiss Fan Humping A Bell During The Olympics Broadcast

We’ve all heard the stories before, that the fans that attend the women’s downhill skiing competition at the Winter Olympics are among the craziest sports fans in the world. If you’ve never heard that before, it’s probably because I just made it up, but all good stereotypes have to start somewhere. And no downhill skiing fans are more notoriously crazy, according to me, than Swiss men, just like this wild bro who NBC caught on camera during last night’s action.

That’s good bell-humping form right there. He’s clearly a professional bell-humper, but I’m afraid I can’t put a name to the face. His name is probably something really Swiss like Jérôme or Maxime or Roger.

(Vine via @JillianSed, H/T to Buzzfeed, banner via Getty)