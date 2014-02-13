NBC Showed A Swiss Fan Humping A Bell During The Olympics Broadcast

#Skiing
Senior Writer
02.13.14 4 Comments
Olympic fans

Waaaaaaaaaaait for it…

We’ve all heard the stories before, that the fans that attend the women’s downhill skiing competition at the Winter Olympics are among the craziest sports fans in the world. If you’ve never heard that before, it’s probably because I just made it up, but all good stereotypes have to start somewhere. And no downhill skiing fans are more notoriously crazy, according to me, than Swiss men, just like this wild bro who NBC caught on camera during last night’s action.

That’s good bell-humping form right there. He’s clearly a professional bell-humper, but I’m afraid I can’t put a name to the face. His name is probably something really Swiss like Jérôme or Maxime or Roger.

(Vine via @JillianSed, H/T to Buzzfeed, banner via Getty)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Skiing
TAGS2014 winter olympicsCRAZY FANSDOWNHILL SKIINGHUMPINGskiingSOCHISochi OlympicsSWISS PEOPLEWOMEN'S DOWNHILL SKIING

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP