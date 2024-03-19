Netflix’s push into the world of sports will be continuing this summer, as the streaming giant has found success with its immersive sports documentaries that take fans behind the scenes with their favorite athletes, both within the sport they play and into their lives at home.

Drive to Survive was the breakout series for Netflix and has helped Formula 1 grow in popularity stateside, and since we’ve seen tennis, golf, and other sports get the same treatment. Last year, Netflix made its first partnership with NFL Films for Quarterback, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota for a season. This summer, we’ll be getting the follow up to that with Receiver, which Netflix and the NFL announced on Tuesday, as they’ll give fans a chance to better know five of the league’s best pass catchers: Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Davante Adams

Justin Jefferson

George Kittle

Deebo Samuel

Amon-Ra St. Brown From the creators of QUARTERBACK, RECEIVER is coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/OVUH2X2YQ6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2024

It figures to be a fascinating look at some of the league’s biggest stars at the receiver position, and for the subjects it’s a chance for fans to get to know them beyond what they see on the field. We saw from Quarterback what that can do for someone’s popularity, as Cousins became much more liked by the wider NFL audience following the series. Netflix certainly seems to have found a formula with this type of doc series, and will be going back to that well more and more in the future, with Receiver and their upcoming NBA series that will follow LeBron James and others.