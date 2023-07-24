The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The New England Patriots

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

For the New England Patriots, the 2023 season will be a real test, as they face a difficult schedule headlined by their own division, where the Bills and Dolphins are coming off playoff seasons and the Jets added Aaron Rodgers in hopes of making a leap. As for their own roster, the Pats will once again be led by their defense, which will hope to get enough contributions from the offense to win games. The Madden player raters did not give anyone on the Pats roster a 90 overall, with Matthew Judon (89 OVR) and Kyle Dugger (86 OVR) sitting atop New England’s ratings list. The big question for the Patriots is at quarterback, where Mac Jones (74 OVR) will need to look much better than he did a year ago if New England is to compete in their division for a playoff spot.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Patriots, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Mac Jones: 74

Bailey Zappe: 63

Malik Cunningham: 60

Trace McSorley: 56

RB

Rhamondre Stevenson: 80

James Robinson: 75

Ty Montgomery: 74

Pierre Strong: 69

JJ Taylor: 68

Kevin Harris: 62

WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 82

DeVante Parker: 80

Kendrick Bourne: 78

Tyquan Thornton: 70

DeMario Douglas: 67

Kayshon Boutte: 66

Matthew Slater: 66

Tre Nixon: 66

TE

Hunter Henry: 81

Mike Gesicki: 81

Anthony Firkser: 67

Joe Cardona: 26

LT

Trent Brown: 83

Calvin Anderson: 63

RT

Riley Reiff: 72

Andrew Stueber: 63

Connor McDermott: 60

LG

Cole Strange: 76

Sidy Sow: 68

Atonio Mafi: 67

RG

Mike Onwenu: 85

Chasen Hines: 64

C

David Andrew: 83

Jake Andrews: 66

James Ferentz: 59

DT

Davon Godchaux: 75

Carl Davis: 67

LE

Lawrence Guy: 76

Christian Barmore: 75

Daniel Ekuale: 62

RE

Deatrich Wise Jr.: 81

Keion White: 69

Sam Roberts: 63

LOLB

Matthew Judon: 89

Anfernee Jennings: 68

Ronnie Perkins: 64

MLB

Ja’Whaun Bentley: 84

Jahlani Tavai: 77

Marte Mapu: 70

Mack Wilson: 69

Raekwon McMillan: 69

Chris Board: 66

Terez Hall: 63

ROLB

Josh Uche: 81

Damarcus Mitchell: 62

CB

Jonathan Jones: 83

Christian Gonzalez: 77

Marcus Jones: 75

Jalen Mills: 74

Jack Jones: 74

Myles Bryant: 71

Shaun Wade: 65

Ameer Speed: 65

Isaiah Bolden: 64

SS

Kyle Dugger: 86

Adrian Phillips: 81

Cody Davis: 68

Brenden Schooler: 62

FS

Jabrill Peppers: 83

Joshuah Bledsoe: 65

K

Nick Folk: 77

Chad Ryland: 72

Bryce Baringer: 72

Corliss Waitman: 69