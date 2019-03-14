After an offseason that drew stark criticism for its slow-moving free agent market, MLB announced some major changes to its sport in 2019 and 2020, with the possibility of many more to come, in a new agreement struck with the MLB Players Association, per ESPN.
Though the current MLB collective bargaining agreement doesn’t expire until 2021, the two sides have also agreed to start having conversations as soon as possible in efforts to avoid any sort of future strike, and will touch on some of the games most “fundamental” economic issues. ESPN’s Jeff Passan brought plenty of details:
Those discussions, sources told ESPN, will center on the game’s most fundamental economic tenets — not only free agency but other macro issues with deep consequences. The bargaining over distribution of revenue could be the most difficult gap to bridge, with teams clearly paring back spending on aging players while players chafe at the notion that those 30 and older are no longer worthy of the deals they received in the past. While a compromise could be reached in distributing more money to the younger players whom the current system underpays, the complications of doing so warrant a long runway for discussions.