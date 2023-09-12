Monday night’s Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets had everything. There was considerable buzz before kickoff for a matchup between projected playoff contenders but, in the opening minutes, Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the evening. With their starting quarterback out of action, the Jets fell behind by a 10-point margin and, with the Bills seemingly in command, New York seemed almost destined for an 0-1 start. Then, the madness really began.

First, Jets star Garrett Wilson made a memorable, game-tying touchdown catch with approximately five minutes to go after. Then, New York took a three-point lead after Josh Allen’s fourth turnover of the game, only to yield a game-tying field goal to the Bills when Tyler Bass connected (with a doink) in the final seconds of regulation. The Bills then won the coin flip in overtime, seemingly taking control again in the process, but Buffalo was unable to move the ball and forced to punt it back to the Jets.

22-year-old Xavier Gipson did the rest for New York, receiving the punt and taking it to the house for a 65-yard walkoff touchdown.

Though the Jets would’ve been in great position even if Gipson had been tackled late in his run, Jets head coach Robert Saleh certainly enjoyed the final result, and his reaction was captured on the broadcast.

Gipson was an unlikely hero and that was almost poetic for a game that was fueled by madness throughout the night. The Jets have questions to answer based on Rodgers’ health and availability, but this was an utterly wild win for New York and, in contract, an absolutely brutal loss for a Buffalo team that led by 10 points against a backup quarterback.