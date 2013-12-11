A New York Knicks Fan Came Down From The Mountaintop With The Ultimate Knicks Fan Rant

#NBA #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.11.13 7 Comments

The description for this video is a colossal understatement:

My boy showing his disappointment for the Knicks’ 41 point lost to the Celtics last night

What follows is KNICKS FAN GOIN’ IN, a blissful, passionate, 10-minute rant about everything wrong with the New York Knicks. It covers how they can lose so often with the talent they have, why and how every player is hurt or making excuses, a plea to Spike Lee and a thrilling conclusion where he takes off half of his clothes and throws them out. Like I said, blissful.

It’s worth watching the entire thing, and I urge you to do so. Send this to every NBA or Knicks fan you know. Hell, if you know the Knicks personally, send it to them first. No man in sweatpants has ever been this charismatic, or this right.

[BWO Reddit]

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAWESOME FANSBASKETBALLCARMELO ANTHONYIMAN SHUMPERTmetta world peaceNBANEW YORK KNICKSPATRICK EWINGrantsspike leeTYSON CHANDLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP