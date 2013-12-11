A New York Knicks Fan Came Down From The Mountaintop With The Ultimate Knicks Fan Rant

The description for this video is a colossal understatement:
My boy showing his disappointment for the Knicks’ 41 point lost to the Celtics last night
What follows is KNICKS FAN GOIN’ IN, a blissful, passionate, 10-minute rant about everything wrong with the New York Knicks. It covers how they can lose so often with the talent they have, why and how every player is hurt or making excuses, a plea to Spike Lee and a thrilling conclusion where he takes off half of his clothes and throws them out. Like I said, blissful.
It’s worth watching the entire thing, and I urge you to do so. Send this to every NBA or Knicks fan you know. Hell, if you know the Knicks personally, send it to them first. No man in sweatpants has ever been this charismatic, or this right.
The dudes co-signing in the back and holding the camera makes this shit great.
“Shout out to Santa, meng.”
ha I like how the guy moves the camera away when the guy is putting his password in for his ipad. Just in case we somehow get in possession of this guys ipad
Knicks fan here.
And all I gotta say is…man, FUCK THE KNICKS!
Man, if America’s funniest videos still existed, this guy would win all the prizes. I’m not sure what I find more funny, the cameraman essentially acting as the hype man to the ranter, or, at the end when the guy is all like “When we play videogames, I’m not ever going to pick the knicks again!”
That’s some lofty hate.
when he said “i skipped CHURCH” i started tearing up i was laughing so hard. the people in my office seemed concerned.
I like how they’re watching football during all of this.