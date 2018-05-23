Getty Image

Everything that has occurred in the NFL’s ongoing attempts to “figure out” its “national anthem problem” stems from one thing: White people in the United States aren’t good at talking to persons of color about matters of race. This country’s history when it comes to matters of race is, uh, really super incredibly bad, and having to confront these issues and have the conversations that need to be had in order to work towards a more just and equitable society involve white people hearing some uncomfortable truths about their American experience.

This means that when you try to put a bunch of NFL owners, all of whom are white, in a room to come to a “solution” on the “problem” of “players taking a knee before a show of ‘patriotism’ before games,” you get half-assed solutions like this.

New NFL anthem policy pic.twitter.com/156URxsqd5 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 23, 2018

The NFL and its owners/persons in positions of power put this plan together without the input of any players or the Players Association, meaning it’s a “compromise” position that had no input from one of the parties involved in said compromise. We could all speculate and assume this, because it is a bad plan, but NFLPA executive George Atallah confirmed that this was the case.