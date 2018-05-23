Everything that has occurred in the NFL’s ongoing attempts to “figure out” its “national anthem problem” stems from one thing: White people in the United States aren’t good at talking to persons of color about matters of race. This country’s history when it comes to matters of race is, uh, really super incredibly bad, and having to confront these issues and have the conversations that need to be had in order to work towards a more just and equitable society involve white people hearing some uncomfortable truths about their American experience.
This means that when you try to put a bunch of NFL owners, all of whom are white, in a room to come to a “solution” on the “problem” of “players taking a knee before a show of ‘patriotism’ before games,” you get half-assed solutions like this.
The NFL and its owners/persons in positions of power put this plan together without the input of any players or the Players Association, meaning it’s a “compromise” position that had no input from one of the parties involved in said compromise. We could all speculate and assume this, because it is a bad plan, but NFLPA executive George Atallah confirmed that this was the case.
Why does the NFL need to be the platform to do this? That’s what we pay Woke Internet Bloggers to do for us. Constantly.
PS: I declare that I am right and that everybody who disagrees with me is wrong. Don’t you dare tell me to go away, because the Uproxx Comment Board is an Important Platform for white people to have their voices heard.
When I call Bill Defilippo an idiotic hack (he is), it’s not because I’m disrespecting him (I’m not). It’s just because I want to Raise Awareness for my cause. It’s really important that the calling out of Reader/Journalist Relations in America be pursued.
Uproxx is a business, so their hypercapitalist pursuit of clickbait dollars is well known.
*dismissive wanking motion*
Yes, that’s exactly the point.
Pretty sure the wanking motion is for your reply, not the article.
The NFL execs who made this decision remind me of that guy that asked Jim Morrison to sing ‘better’ instead of ‘higher’ on the Ed Sullivan show. I hope this backfires hilariously.
(Note: I am not comparing the players to the Doors. Different argument there.)