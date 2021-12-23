We’re Picking Winners For Week 16 Of The 2021 NFL Season

Christmas is here, and the NFL is tumbling toward the finish line of the 2021 regular season. Week 16 provides an interesting slate that features a typical Thursday night clash and two (scheduled) Christmas contests, and Week 15 was at least reasonably kind to us with a 3-2 performance. That positive showing came with no help from the Atlanta Falcons, with Arthur Smith’s team repeatedly stalling inside the 10-yard line, but alas, we press on.

Before we roll through the Week 16 card with five NFL selections, let’s see where the full 2021 season progress stands.

Last Week: 3-2

2021 Season: 41-33-1

Come get these winners.

Tennessee Titans (+3) over San Francisco 49ers

I’ve been a little bit lower on the Titans than consensus, but I view this as a juicy spot for Tennessee. San Francisco is the better team right now, with red-hot results in recent weeks, but this is a short week with travel for the Niners. Beyond that, the Titans are now getting a full field goal at home, with the public pretty clearly overreacting to Tennessee’s downturn and San Francisco’s uptick. It’s a little bit gross, but the home team is the side at three points or more.

Cleveland Browns (+7.5) over Green Bay Packers

The Packers are terrifying. Green Bay has won 11 of the last 13 games and the last three in a row. They also have Aaron Rodgers. At +7.5, though, the Browns have some appeal. This is Cleveland’s season in one game, with an improving roster situation after a bevy of COVID-related absences a week ago. The number would’ve been less than a touchdown 10 days ago, and it’s inflated here.

Minnesota Vikings (+3) over Los Angeles Rams

This is a short rest spot for both teams, but Minnesota has the benefit of home-field advantage and a friendly number. The Rams are the better team, and no one is saying otherwise, but the Vikings are undervalued in the market and getting three points means we can win despite Minnesota’s penchant for brutal, last-second defeats.

Buffalo Bills (+2.5) over New England Patriots

We gave out the Bills in what became a weather-filled farce against the Patriots this season. That was not our finest hour, but the belief is that Buffalo remains the more talented team. That result wasn’t indicative of much, and Buffalo getting nearly a field goal here is a nice sweet spot. Will we live to regret this? Maybe.

Las Vegas Raiders (PK) over Denver Broncos

It’s not as if the Raiders are lighting the world on fire, even after a win over the Browns last week. That was a fairly ugly game and probably didn’t impress anyone. That’s helpful for us, as the Raiders are currently projected in a coin flip spot at home against a Broncos team with Drew Lock. Denver’s defense is the best unit in this game, but the Raiders have the better offense and Lock on the road is a fade.