We’re Picking Winners For 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend

The first-ever 18-week regular season of NFL football is over and the playoffs have arrived. Unfortunately, that means that Sundays aren’t jam-packed with double-digit games anymore, but we have a few more weeks of glorious professional gridiron action. Overall, Week 18 was a handicapping success in this space. That gives us a nice push into the playoffs, but we aren’t done yet.

Here’s a look at the regular season data before we roll through the Wild Card slate.

Last Week: 4-1

2021 Season: 52-37-1

Come get these winners.

Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5) over Cincinnati Bengals

I can’t emphasize enough that lines are tight in the playoffs and there isn’t always a board full of massive edges. For example, the Raiders opened +6 or +6.5 in many places, but this column doesn’t run until later in the week. I still like the Raiders at +5.5, as I would have this game as Bengals -4, but proceed with overall caution.

Buffalo Bills (-4) over New England Patriots

This isn’t a game I’d give out under regular season circumstances. I don’t love favorites and this line isn’t crazy. I do lean to Buffalo, though, as the Bills have considerably more talent, and they seemed to find something in this last matchup against the Pats. Bill Belichick is terrifying, but I can’t get to the Patriots in this spot when looking at the rosters and numbers.

Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers UNDER 49 points

Another game I don’t absolutely love, but we lean under. The Eagles are almost certainly going to try play keep-away in this game, and Philadelphia leans heavily on the run. They probably won’t have a ton of success with that, though, and getting the key number of 49 would be wise.

Dallas Cowboys (-3) over San Francisco 49ers

This line shouldn’t be three, even if I’m not overjoyed to bet the Cowboys as a favorite here. San Francisco’s passing game is in flux, to say the least, and Dallas unquestionably has the more explosive offense. In a rarity, we’re getting a discount with the “public” team of the Cowboys. We’ll take it.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+12.5) over Kansas City Chiefs

This is hideous. Pittsburgh is a team I flat-out don’t believe in. Kansas City is the AFC favorite. The Chiefs just throttled the Steelers in the same building three weeks ago. Take the points away. It’s a lot.