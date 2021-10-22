We’re Picking Winners For Week 7 Of The 2021 NFL Season

More than one-third of the 2021 NFL season is behind us, with six weeks in the books. As the campaign continues, bye weeks begin to intervene, with a short slate on the docket for Week 7. Still, there is enough football on display to satisfy the die-hards, and our aim remains to find value each and every week.

Before we check in with Week 7 picks, let’s look at where we’ve been, including a productive Week 6 performance.

Last Week: 3-2

2021 Season: 17-12-1

Come get these winners.

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) over Tennessee Titans

This is not exactly on-brand for me. It’s a favorite. It’s a road favorite. It’s a team that is typically “public” in nature. However, the market has seemingly cooled on Kansas City to the point where this is a buying situation. Tennessee had a high-profile win last week and, yes, Derrick Henry is going to run for a lot of yards. The Chiefs are still notably better and I like this number.

New York Giants (+3) over Carolina Panthers

The Giants are hideous, and they’ve been unceremoniously smoked in back-to-back weeks. I still like them catching a full field goal at home, as Carolina simply hasn’t been the same without Christian McCaffrey. I wouldn’t love this at less than three, but we’ll take the candy and fade the world.

Philadelphia Eagles (+3) over Las Vegas Raiders

We were on Las Vegas a week ago, and they delivered. Now it’s time to go the other way. It was truly an inspired effort from the Raiders in Week 6, but that helps to lead us to a value situation. Philadelphia’s defensive line should be able to get pressure, the Eagles are set up well to exploit the Las Vegas defense, and there is backdoor potential if we need it.

Detroit Lions (+16) over Los Angeles Rams

There are three double-digit underdogs on the board this week, and I nearly took them all. In an effort to be more discerning, give me the Lions catching more than two touchdowns in Los Angeles. The Rams don’t exactly have a massive home-field advantage, and the Lions have been quite competitive at times. The story of the day is Jared Goff’s return, but I think the Lions can hang around.

Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints UNDER 21.5 points in the first half

Can you imagine how conservative Seattle might be in this spot without Russell Wilson, especially in the first half? That isn’t the entire handicap, but the Saints’ offense has been heavily reliant on advantageous situations. New Orleans hasn’t exactly been lighting it up offensively, and this could be a rock fight for a while. Give me all of the punts before halftime.