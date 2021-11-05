We’re Picking Winners For Week 9 Of The 2021 NFL Season

Sometimes you are wrong. Sometimes you are right. Sometimes you are befuddled. Week 8 of the 2021 NFL fell under the befuddled banner in this space, opening with two wins and closing with three straight losses to end the weekend. Can I explain how the Vikings lost to Cooper Rush in prime time? No, I cannot. Can I explain how the Colts blew a 14-point lead to Tennessee? No, I cannot. Alas, we avoided disaster and we’ll live to play another day with Week 9 and beyond.

Before we get to the Week 9 card of NFL selections, let’s take a look at where we are for the season.

Last Week: 2-3

2021 Season: 22-17-1

Come get these winners.

Denver Broncos (+10) over Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott projects to return for the Cowboys. Von Miller is headed from Denver to Los Angeles. The line moved toward Dallas and the world will be on the Cowboys as usual. At 10, Denver is the side. I think the Broncos are better on defense than they’ve shown this season, and Teddy Bridgewater is a covering machine as an underdog in his career.

New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers UNDER 20.5 points in the first half

Both teams are willing and eager to run the ball. The Patriots are also quite strong defensively, with the Panthers putting enough together on that side of the ball to be respectable. All signs point to kind of a slugfest and, while it would’ve been better to get this number at 21 earlier in the week, 20.5 is still a buy point for us.

Atlanta Falcons (+6.5) over New Orleans Saints

The Saints have flown under the radar, at least until last week. New Orleans has played well, particularly on defense, and their offense held up even after the Jameis Winston injury last week. No matter who is at quarterback for the Saints in this game, though, this is too many points for the Falcons. Atlanta is always “up” for this rivalry matchup and, if nothing else, the backdoor should be swinging wide open down the stretch.

Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) over Philadelphia Eagles

I don’t usually like road favorites or public sides. This is both, so I kind of hate it. Still, I generally like to take the Chargers in favorable road spots (after all, they don’t have any home-field advantage) and this is largely a fade of the Eagles. Los Angeles has dropped two straight, but this is a nice “get right” spot against a vulnerable opponent.

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) over Arizona Cardinals

This is going to be a sharp vs. public game. The Cardinals finally lost, so the narrative will shift to a bounce back. The Niners have largely disappointed, and this is a tiny number. However, Arizona is banged-up offensively, and the Niners are the only side I can take at home.