We’re Picking Winners For NFL Conference Championship Weekend

With only three games remaining in the NFL season, wager opportunities are growing dire. Divisional Round weekend didn’t go particularly well in this space, especially when the Chiefs elected to go down by a 24-0 margin against our first half wager. But, with the championship games fast approaching, we press on with our sights set on a fruitful conclusion. Before we get to a pair of very interesting matchups, let’s check in on the season-long work.

Divisional Round: 2-3

2019 Season: 54-46-1

Come get these winners.

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) over Tennessee Titans

It’s a little bit surprising, at least to me, that the Chiefs aren’t being overvalued after the way they looked for the final three quarters last week. However, Kansas City avoided the public bump because the Titans are garnering legitimate support here. That plays in our favor, as seven is just too low in this spot. I wouldn’t love to lay more than seven but, provided you get the best of the number, the Chiefs are the right side.

Green Bay Packers (+7.5) over San Francisco 49ers

I despise this pick and you should act accordingly. With a short slate (and the desire to give out winners), we’ll be pressing a little bit but, with that out of the way, this feels like a game where Aaron Rodgers kicks the backdoor in. The Niners are the better team and they thrashed Green Bay in the regular season, though, so a blowout wouldn’t stun anyone. I just can’t lay more than a touchdown here.

Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers UNDER 46.5 points

In contrast to the side, I actually do like the total. You’ll want to shop around a bit but I don’t trust the Niners offense a great deal. Green Bay probably isn’t going to light up San Francisco but, considering my belief that the Packers can hang around here, that could lead to a coordinated play on the under. For good measure, a blowout probably leans to San Francisco, and it would be on the back of their defense.