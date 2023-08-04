kamara-top.jpg
Getty Image
Sports

The NFL Suspended Alvin Kamara Three Games For Violating Its Personal Conduct Policy

The New Orleans Saints will be without the services of one of their top offensive weapons to start the 2023 NFL season. In a punishment handed down on Friday afternoon, the league determined that Alvin Kamara will miss the first three games of the year for a violation of its personal conduct policy.

The suspension revolves around an incident in Las Vegas that occurred around the 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. While the legal side of the incident was resolved back in July — Kamara pleaded down to a misdemeanor and said he was “completely wrong” — the league made its decision on how it would handle the situation on Friday.

Kamara won’t be the only player suspended for the first three games of the year in connection to this incident, as the league handed down the same penalty to Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons.

As a result of the suspension, Kamara will miss New Orleans’ season-opening home game against the Tennessee Titans before back-to-back road tilts against the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers. Lammons, meanwhile, will miss a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 before road games against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 2 and 3.

