We’re Picking Winners For Week 13 Of The NFL Season

Thanksgiving was glorious for “public” football bettors, with all three favorites covering the spread in the NFL. Two of those sides (Chicago and Dallas) were very much in doubt throughout the day but, in the nightcap, the New Orleans Saints reaffirmed their status as a Super Bowl contender and, in their wake, those attempting to fade the public were left begging.

Given our ethos in this space, it makes sense that a bunch of favorites coming home would hurt us and, on Sunday, the two favorites we elected to back fell short in their own ways. As a result, Week 12 was not kind but that just brings more motivation to right the ship as Week 13 (and a normal slate) arrives.

Let’s glance at the season-long progress before we get to this week’s quintet of selections.

Week 12: 1-4

2018 Season: 30-27-3

Come get these winners.

Teaser: New Orleans Saints (-1) and Tennessee Titans (-1.5)

Alright, let’s get weird. After a two-week struggle, we’re breaking the glass with a first-time venture and giving out a teaser. This isn’t cheating in that six-point teasers have the same odds (-110) as normal straight bets and, let’s be honest, teasers are a favorite of degenerates everywhere. They don’t work in basketball or with football totals (ever) but, with sides, teasers can even be sharp and I like this one a lot. I wouldn’t enjoy laying more than a touchdown on the road with the Saints in Dallas, especially on a Thursday. With that said, I also can’t see New Orleans actually losing in that spot and I still believe in the Titans, especially when it comes to simply getting a win over the Jets.

Detroit Lions (+10) over Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are much better than the Lions. The Rams should not be laying double-digits in Detroit.

Both things can be true and, in fact, they are. Los Angeles is coming off a bye but Detroit hasn’t played since Thanksgiving and has a bit of extra rest in their own right. Honestly, this is an auto-play on the Lions and it helps to ease my mind that more than 75 percent of the tickets are on the Rams. We’ll be on the other side.