We’re Picking Winners For Week 15 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

After some scuffles with previous slates, Week 14 was kinder in this space. The end result was a winning week but, if we’re being honest, it felt a bit empty after a couple of not-so-pleasurable beats following a 3-0 start. Sometimes, 3.5-point underdogs don’t cover in overtime (hello, Eagles) but the overall performance was a reminder that sticking to one’s principles is always a good idea.

Week 15 brings the arrival of Saturday football in the professional ranks and that, of course, just means more opportunity for the public to get involved. We like when that happens but, before we unveil this week’s five-pack of picks, here is a look at our season-long progress.

Week 14: 3-2

2018 Season: 34-33-3

Come get these winners.

Washington (+7.5) over Jacksonville

It’s unbelievable but we’re taking a team that has deployed Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson at the quarterback position in the last week. Frankly, this is a play against Jacksonville as more than a touchdown favorite at home because, well, Cody Kessler shouldn’t be laying more than a touchdown anywhere. Beyond that, this is the epitome of a “buy low” spot on Washington after a dreadful showing and it plays right into our brand.

Indianapolis Colts (-3) over Dallas Cowboys

I don’t like to give out favorites but, in this case, the favorite definitely isn’t the public side. Everyone is on a red-hot Dallas team and, while that makes some sense given the way they’ve played in recent weeks, this is screaming at me to take the Colts. Indianapolis has the better quarterback, playing at home indoors, and they should take care of business here.