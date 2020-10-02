We’re Picking Winners For Week 4 Of The 2020 NFL Season

Though Week 4 of the NFL season will not feature 16 games as previously scheduled, there is still room for intrigue on what is essentially a full slate of contests. To that end, that means opportunity for handicapping interest and, in this space, the 2020 season has been at least relatively kind through three weeks. That extends to a winning card in Week 3 but, before we get to the Week 4 agenda, let’s take a moment to reflect on where we’ve been.

Week 3: 3-2

2020 Season: 10-5

Come get these winners.

Washington Football Team (+14) over Baltimore Ravens

We may be jumping in front of the wrong train here, but Washington is getting two full touchdowns… at home. I know home-field isn’t what it used to be in this strange season, but the narrative is out of control. Baltimore is significantly better than Washington and they should win comfortably. We still can’t ignore the principles that got us here, and that involves taking a two-touchdown NFL underdog when the opportunity presents itself.

New York Giants (+13) over Los Angeles Rams

I don’t know what to even say about this, other than we are playing the number, not the team. The Giants are bad. The Rams are probably pretty good, if not better than that. This is still an example of the line getting away from where it should be, especially with some built-in overreaction to the disastrous performance from New York last week. The line should be 9 or 10. We’ll take the 13.

Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) over Buffalo Bills

Home underdogs forever. The Bills are riding high after avoiding the blown lead from hell last week, and now they have to go to the Pacific Time Zone to face a solid Raiders team. Las Vegas led us to a win in a similar spot against New Orleans, and we’re going to back to the well with the hook to boot.

Philadelphia Eagles (+7) over San Francisco 49ers

The Eagles have disappointed everyone, including us, this season, and that helps to explain this point spread. Still, it seems a little bit aggressive to have this incredibly banged-up 49ers team laying a full touchdown against a squad with talent like the Eagles have. Carson Wentz might be bad, Philly has documented flaws and this might bite us, but give me the dog on Sunday night.

Atlanta Falcons (+7) over Green Bay Packers

Part of our brand in this space is giving out picks that the public hates. This pick is testing that limit. The Falcons might be un-bettable after the last two weeks, imploding in historic fashion on the way to epic losses. However, this line is just a touch too high according to basically any metric or power rating and the entire world will be on the favorite in prime time on Monday. Atlanta might lose and, frankly, they should be the underdog in this game, but the full seven is enough for me. Prayers appreciated.